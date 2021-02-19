K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $264.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

