K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $5,760,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $410.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.35. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

