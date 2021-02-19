K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 5,000 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,936,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $170.30 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

