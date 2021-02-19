K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.