K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.35 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

