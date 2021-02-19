K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 395.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CIGI opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

