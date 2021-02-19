K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cameco by 83.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,598,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.