K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

