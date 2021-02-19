K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

