K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $558,168.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,609.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,544 shares of company stock worth $3,315,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

