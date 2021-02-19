K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

