K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after acquiring an additional 691,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $156.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

