K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWH opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

