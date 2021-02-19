K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,010,757 shares of company stock valued at $454,376,717.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

