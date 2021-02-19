K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 372,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

DOOO stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.