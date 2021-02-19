K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$10.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

