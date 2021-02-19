Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.