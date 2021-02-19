Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 6,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96.

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40.

FGEN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 608,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,441. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

