Karbo Price Down 22% This Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1,765.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00502874 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 395.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,939,155 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.