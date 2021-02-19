Karen A. Foster Sells 3,344 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,344 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $136,301.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 246,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,182. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

