KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 22,192 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

