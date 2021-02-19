KDI Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.25. 6,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,965. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.