KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KDI Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,819 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 5.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

AMAT stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.98. 440,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

