KDI Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KDI Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.0% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $264.83. 314,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.15. The firm has a market cap of $754.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.