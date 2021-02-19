KDI Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KDI Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

