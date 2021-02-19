Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $61.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $53.01. 2,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.
