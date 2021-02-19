Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $61.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $53.01. 2,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

