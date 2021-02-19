Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.42

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $197.35 million and $2.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

