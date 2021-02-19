Keep4r (KP4R) Price Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Keep4r has a market cap of $652,949.69 and approximately $136,479.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00016367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00522551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00074596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00080898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00410811 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

