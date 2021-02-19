Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.02

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $20.14. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 3,276 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $819.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

