Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

MOAT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 10,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,484. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

