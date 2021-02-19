Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,757. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.