Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 2,301 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

