Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 2,673 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,578,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

