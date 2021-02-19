Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes $7.94 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after buying an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. 41,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,403. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

