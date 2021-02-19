Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEL. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Shares of TSE KEL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.38. 606,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,504. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.80.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

