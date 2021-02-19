Kenneth Moelis Sells 72,064 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 422,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $7,627,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

