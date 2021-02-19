Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.36 ($11.01).

Shares of ETR:ENI traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.09 ($10.69). The company had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €13.05 ($15.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

