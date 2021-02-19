KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.12

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 346603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 338,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

