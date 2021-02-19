KeyCorp Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Continental Resources stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

