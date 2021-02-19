Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $944,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

