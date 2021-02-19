Kin Hits Market Cap of $128.99 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $128.99 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00064400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00076574 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

