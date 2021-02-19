Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 179,677 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 295.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.