Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Hits $76,569.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $76,569.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

