Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.91. 4,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,043. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

