Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

KEX stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,510 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $63,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 16.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

