KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 3,014,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 605,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).

