KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $325.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

