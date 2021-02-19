Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $15.65. Knoll shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 11,239 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $781.41 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

