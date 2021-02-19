Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.63 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $188.63 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00317627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00129963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049664 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,331,655 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

