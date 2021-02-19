Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $55.15 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

